Company raises funds for pony sanctuary

A civil engineering company has made a donation to a horse and pony sanctuary.

On Wednesday, August 22, Nigel Mundy, the founder of Pagham Ponies, received a cheque from Thompson Civil Engineering’s owner Tommy Thompson.

The cheque for £1,000 had been donated by Tommy and his friends.

Tommy Thompson said: “Essentially I had a recent birthday party and asked people attending for a donation to Pagham Ponies rather than bring presents.

“£500 was collected and Thompson Civil Engineering matched that to present £1,000.

“On that day Pagham Ponies had received a vets bill for over £900!”

Pagham Ponies were very pleased to receive this cheque.

As there has been little rain this year, there has been no grazing for the horses.

This means that the horses are already being fed winter rations of hay, which is anticipated to lead to a huge increase of cost later this year.

Pagham Ponies meets all the needs of the horses here at present giving them a natural life in a loving environment.

The sanctuary currently cares for 11 rescued horses and ponies.

It raises money through donations and fundraising at local events.

Any money raised goes directly on the animals.

Pagham Ponies is always looking for help.

To donate, or to find out more about becoming a volunteers to help with day to day jobs, visit the website at www.paghamponiesrescue.com.

Find out more about Thompson Civil Engineering at www.thompsoncivil.co.uk.