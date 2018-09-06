Community warden service is launched

A community warden has been appointed to patrol Bognor Regis town centre and to support businesses.

Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) launched the service, a partnership between the town and SWL security services, on Tuesday (September 4).

Martin Caiger has been appointed on a 12-month contract to provide a presence in the town and BID area and work with the exisitng Shopwatch radio scheme.

Mark Halls, the shop manager of Wilko and a director of Bognor Regis BID, said: “I’m really pleased the BID has been able to secure the services of SWL.

“The town centre is a busy shopping centre, and the new warden will be available to give advice and reassurances, and be a friendly face to visitors.”

The community warden’s ‘key roles’ will include patrolling the BID area, supporting local business with reporting crime and deterring anti-social behaviour and interacting with the public.

Bognor Regis BID says one of its priorities was to deliver the warden service as per the business plan voted for by levy payers last year.

Chairman of Bognor Regis BID, Paul Wells said: “The warden service is a welcome development for the BID area and will play an important part in providing a high visibility presence and providing an important service to the levy payers.”