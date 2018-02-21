Community gym has sights set on Sidlesham premises

An industrial building at Keynor Farm, Sidlesham, could become a gymnastics club if a change of use application (18/00271/FUL) is given approval.

The accompanying design statement detailed that the 585sqm unit, accessed via Chalk Lane to the east and Cow Lane to the west, has been used since 1998 by a variety of businesses including fruit and vegetable packing and a moccasin maker.

The Academy of Gym (TAG), a ‘not for profit’ community club with 150 members, stated it has been seeking a permanent base for five years to broaden its offering.

It added: “The club currently provide classes to gymnasts in the Chichester area operating from a number of locations (Westergate, Bishop Luffa, Chidham, Portsmouth and Bognor Regis), sharing facilities, renting sports halls and school gymnasiums.

“Space and time restrictions means that the classes the club can currently offer are limited. The club have therefore been searching in and around the Chichester area for a permanent base for some five years but are yet to secure a premises.”

The group offers ‘recreational and competitive gymnastic classes’ for members spanning from four to young adults and has a mixture of voluntary and paid staff including 12 coaches.

More about the plans can be seen at publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk, the comment deadline is March 13.