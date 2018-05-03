Community groups encouraged to group to use learning centre

Bersted Green Learning Centre is set to celebrate its 10th birthday later this year.

To mark the occasion, Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester (VAAC) are hoping to encourage more community groups to use the venue.

The Bersted Green Learning Centre will turn 10 this year

The Learning Centre, which is located at the back of the car park for Bersted Green Court, was a joint initiative between VAAC and Arun District Council to deliver training and learning at a low cost venue. It currently houses Yet2Learn which is a Community Interest Company that aims to provide an environment where suitably skilled young adults, from College, University or elsewhere can practice their IT abilities by working on projects that benefit the community and local businesses. In addition to the office that Yet2Learn use, the Learning centre has a large main hall, a small interview/counselling room, a fully equipped computer suite and a kitchen. The facilities are available to hire at very competitive rates to any charities, organisations or businesses that want to provide community learning and training opportunities.

There is currently some availability for bookings, and as the centre comes up to its 10th birthday, VAAC would love to see it being fully utilised for the benefit of the local community. Groups that currently or have previously used the Centre include; dance groups, theatre groups, flower arranging, fitness classes, tea and chat, and art groups. It has also been used to provide training on subjects such as Health and Safety, Data Protection, First Aid, IT and Social Media; and is used regularly by VAAC to accommodate their Fundraising Network Meetings.

Find out more at www.vaac.org.uk, admin@vaac.org.uk or 01243 840305.