Community care experience for Felpham students

Felpham Community College students have been busy working with the local community as part of their course work.

Health and Social Care students from Years 10, 11 and 12 have visited various places around the local community since the beginning of February. Year 10s have been to Downview Primary school, Year 11 students have visited Fordwater School and Year 12s spent the morning with St Anthony’s School in Chichester and also Holymead Care home in Felpham. All visits were based around Felpham students developing their communication skills and how to build positive relationships. Felpham students supported the younger students with their work and led activities with them, and helped the care home residents with their daily activities and events.

Felpham students have been working with the community

Rachel Greenland, teacher of Health and Social Care, said: “It is always really useful to get out of the classroom and for our students to interact with people other than their peer group. To see them putting what they are learning in the classroom into practice was great, they thrived working with the younger students and supporting their individual needs. Their portfolio of coursework will now contain some real experiences and it was great to hear how they all the different year groups thoroughly enjoyed the trip.”

Year 10 students Ellie Smith-Hardy and Abbie Miles said: “We went to Downview Primary School and worked with the reception classes. We devised a pirate themed activity getting the students to look at floating bottles and what makes them float. The children all seemed to enjoy the activity and were very enthusiastic! To do the project we had to use what we have been learning about in class regarding safeguarding, anti-discriminatory practice and communication skills. It was a good trip and was nice to work and help younger students. We both went to Downview primary school as students, so it was good to go back, lots of the teachers still recognised us!”