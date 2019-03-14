Commemorative plaque for Chichester Festival Theatre founder

The man who founded Chichester Festival Theatre is to be honoured with a commemorative plaque.

A blue plaque from Chichester City Council is to be installed at 23 West Street, where Leslie Evershed-Martin lived in Chichester.

Made a CBE for his work, Mr Evershed-Martin founded the now renowned festival theatre in 1962 and also served twice as city mayor.

The Chichester Society’s executive committee supported the honour for Mr Evershed-Martin, who had ‘made such a cultural contribution to the city’.

The plaque was presented to family members at a ceremony in February.