Come and join us for tonight’s Observer Community Awards

The wait is over and all the votes have been counted in preparation for tonight’s 2017 Observer Community Awards presentation.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the Reds Theatre in Bognor Butlin’s, where all of this year’s winners will be announced and awarded their trophies.
Fred Dinenage is again ready to host the glitzy evening of stories of amazing individuals and brilliant groups, charities and schools who are all worthy of being nominated for the 2017 prizes.
The event is free, there is no need to book – if you have been nominated or know anyone who has, you are welcome to turn up and enjoy what is always a fabulous evening.
The nominees for the 2017 Observer Community Awards in full are:
BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD
Liz Stanleigh-Turner
Donna Ockenden
Jean Simmons
BEST COMMUNITY PERSON
Paula Chatfield
Mandy Hine
Pamela Sweet
BEST SCHOOL
Chidham Parochial Primary School
The Regis School
Central CE Academy
SCHOOL STAR
Shelagh Legrave OBE
Ann Gwenlan
Jo Lewis
BEST COACH
Linda O’Leary
David Churcher
SPORTS TEAM/PERSON OF THE YEAR
Chichester Runners juniors
Chichester City Ladies football first team
Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club 1st XI
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Mike Harvey
Erik Jack Harris
TS Sturdy
Carol Bell
HERO TO ANIMALS
AlphaPet
Nigel Mundy
Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital
BEST VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP
Heartspace
My Sisters’ House CIC
The Four Streets Project
St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers
Tyler’s Trust
PAGAM
BEST COMMUNITY EVENT
Pagham Pram Race
Singing for the Soul
Chichester Parkrun
CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS
Kate Bennett
David Tinsley
Story Factory
Almost Done!
Registering with Bognor Regis Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.