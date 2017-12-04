Come and join us for tonight’s Observer Community Awards

The wait is over and all the votes have been counted in preparation for tonight’s 2017 Observer Community Awards presentation.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the Reds Theatre in Bognor Butlin’s, where all of this year’s winners will be announced and awarded their trophies.

Fred Dinenage is again ready to host the glitzy evening of stories of amazing individuals and brilliant groups, charities and schools who are all worthy of being nominated for the 2017 prizes.

The event is free, there is no need to book – if you have been nominated or know anyone who has, you are welcome to turn up and enjoy what is always a fabulous evening.

The nominees for the 2017 Observer Community Awards in full are:

BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD

Liz Stanleigh-Turner

Donna Ockenden

Jean Simmons

BEST COMMUNITY PERSON

Paula Chatfield

Mandy Hine

Pamela Sweet

BEST SCHOOL

Chidham Parochial Primary School

The Regis School

Central CE Academy

SCHOOL STAR

Shelagh Legrave OBE

Ann Gwenlan

Jo Lewis

BEST COACH

Linda O’Leary

David Churcher

SPORTS TEAM/PERSON OF THE YEAR

Chichester Runners juniors

Chichester City Ladies football first team

Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club 1st XI

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Mike Harvey

Erik Jack Harris

TS Sturdy

Carol Bell

HERO TO ANIMALS

AlphaPet

Nigel Mundy

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

BEST VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP

Heartspace

My Sisters’ House CIC

The Four Streets Project

St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers

Tyler’s Trust

PAGAM

BEST COMMUNITY EVENT

Pagham Pram Race

Singing for the Soul

Chichester Parkrun

CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS

Kate Bennett

David Tinsley

Story Factory