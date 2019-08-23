Coastguard responds to reports of 'possible migrants' coming ashore in Bognor

A Coastguard rescue team was paged to reports of 'possible migrants' coming ashore from a small vessel in Bognor Regis this morning.

According to Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, all assets 'stood down' after discovering the people were 'fully clothed members of the public paddling back to shore' shorlty before 10am.

Coastguard

Its post on social media read: "Team paged to reports of possible migrants coming ashore from a small vessel in Bognor.

"False alarm this time, with fully clothed members of the public paddling back to shore from a small vessel.

"Littlehampton Coastguard Team and lifeboat were also tasked.

"All assets stood down to return to station.

"In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."