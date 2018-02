Selsey Coastguard team was called to a burning boat at Dell Quay on Friday.

The coastguard reported on its Facebook page that the owner had ‘set light to his 24ft woodern vessel’.

It said: “The fire brigade attended and assessed the situation and due to logistical reasons the decision was made to let the vessel burn out and they stood down.

“The team put a cordon around the burning vessel and stayed on scene till the flames died out as public safety was our main priority.”