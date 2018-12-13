Co-op colleagues raise vital festive funds for Stonepillow

Colleagues of the revamped Bognor Co-op have been busy donating time, food and funding to a homeless charity.

All of the staff are now getting back into their day jobs after a busy few weeks of fundraising.

The store in Hawthorn Road reopened its doors last Monday after weeks of refurbishment.

At the opening Stonepillow, a homeless charity for the Chichester and Arun Districts, was given a special donation of £500.

This was the final gift of three, as colleagues had already donated their time to help organise the charity’s food storage unit and made a donation of £400 worth of food and goods.

Store Manager at the Bognor Regis Co-op, Debi Budd, said: “About 20 of us all helped out at Stonepillow after a colleague suggested it as a local cause which would benefit from a helping hand.

“It all just adds to the excitement of re-opening our store. It was getting a bit tired so it is great to be able to show our community that we care.”

Stonepillow provides a journey of recovery and focuses on health, housing and work which includes hostels and hubs in Chichester and Bognor.

A spokeswoman from Stonepillow said: “We could not run our services without support from the local community.

“Christmas can be especially difficult for people who are homeless as they cope with not only increasingly harsh weather, but also profound loneliness resulting from often having nowhere to go at the most festive time of year.”

To find out further information and how you can get involved with fundraising for Stonepillow visit https://stonepillow.org.uk/.