Clever companions compete in annual dog show

A popular annual companion dog show made its return to Bognor Regis and it was quite the success.

Bognor Regis and District Dog Training Club hosted its annual Companion Dog show on Sunday, June 17.

A clever companion

The unique dog show took place at North Bersted Community Centre and was sponsored by THW Landscape Construction.

The club are thankful for all the support they received from various organisations such as Brick Kiln Garden Centre and Runcton Pet Food Warehouse.

The event attracted a large audience with a wide variety of entries, not only from local supportors, but some companions came the distance from places such as Southampton, Portsmouth and the New Forest.

The show was opened by Darren Yeates from the Lowland Search Dogs Sussex, which will stand to benefit from the show.

The Novelty winner

The classes that were judged included the pedigree class, three classes for obedience, novelty classes and more.

This year also saw the introduction of “Have a Go” Flyball and Agility which was open to any dog over the age of 12 months.

These categories proved very popular with a real variety of breeds participating, and they were organised by Sussex County Dog Training.

The overall best in Show in the Novelty class went to Florence a Newfoundland owned by Anna Miles.A Papillon called Milo, owned by Louise Brown from Littlehampton, won the Best In Show Trophy and the Best Puppy was won by Fin who is a German Shepherd owned by Alison Jones. A Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Archie and owned by Anastasia Lagarez from Littlehampton won the Fancy dress as a Police Dog and handler.

Best Puppy and Best in Show with a judge

For a full list of Bognor Regis and District Companion Dog show winners, see www.chichester.co.uk.

Big and little friends