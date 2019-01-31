Churchill Retirement Living offers coffee and cake to raise for charity

People in Chichester are being invited to join Churchill Retirement Living at its Harington Lodge development for a special Warming Morning to raise funds for local charity Dementia Support.

At 10.30am on Friday 22 February everyone is welcome to step out of the cold and into the warmth of Harington Lodge’s cosy Owners’ Lounge, where they will be treated to coffee and cake in return for a small donation.

All of the money raised will go to Dementia Support, a Chichester charity that provides complete dementia services under one roof in their new facility Sage House, in Tangmere.

Anne Scherrer, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our Warming Morning event to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause, so it can continue its vital work in the local community. Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support the event and make a donation in return for the refreshments on offer. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle on offer at the Lodge.”

Churchill’s Warming Mornings events take place throughout February at its retirement developments across the country, with all the money raised going towards local causes chosen by Owners. The development that raises the most will also have its total matched by Churchill’s charitable arm, the Churchill Foundation, boosting the coffers even further.

Harington Lodge is a stylish collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments for the over 60s. Each apartment has been designed exclusively for those in their retirement years and has a number of safety and security features, such as 24 hour emergency call line and a video entry system, for complete peace of mind. Its welcoming owners’ lounge is a great place to enjoy a catch-up with like-minded neighbours, and for holding regular social events.

To find out more call Churchill Retirement Living on 01243 882 604 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk.