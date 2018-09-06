Church to remember First World War fallen

A church is to honour those who died in the First World War with a special tribute.

St Mary’s Church in Yapton is hoping to install 33 There But Not There silhouettes to remember those named on the village’s war memorial.

It has secured a grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust for ten of the transparent figures, which are to ‘sit’ in the pews alongside the congregation, and has had a number of donations towards the remaining 23 – each of which will cost £42.

Reverend Richard Hayes said he is fully expecting to have all the silhouettes installed by October 18, when the Bishop of Horsham is to unveil the church’s peace window.

Speaking of the 33 silhouettes, he said: “I think It is going to be really moving in that number.

“Our church looks full when we have got 80 people in there, so to have 33 – people are going to have to sit next to them and I think that will see quite an emotional response.”

The There But Not There national Armistice project is being led by the charity Remembered.