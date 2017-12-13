Christmas lights competition for hospice

A Christmas lights display is helping to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

At 2 Mornington Crescent in Felpham, a Christmas lights competition is being held to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice Dreambuilding project.

Enter by guessing how many lights there are in the Christmas garden. £1 per guess. There are lots of prizes to be won for the nearest guess. The competition is open every day from 4-8pm and will be held until December 22.

Find out more about the project at www.dreambuilding.org.uk.