Christmas carols return to Bognor Regis’ Hotham Park

Carols returned to Hotham Park at the weekend with a festive snowstorm setting the atmosphere for the finale.

A crowd of around 500 people turned out for to celebrate the start of the Christmas season at the event on Sunday, run as a collaboration between the Hotham Park Heritage Trust and the Bognor Regis Rotary Club.

Hotham Park carols 2018. Photo by Neil Cooper

Festivities began in the park at 4.30pm, with hot drinks, mulled wine and mince pies for sale ahead of the carol singing at 5pm led by a brass band made up of members of the Chichester City Band and community choir groups.

To set the atmosphere, the park bandstand and surrounding area were decked with lights.

As the carol singing drew to an end Father Christmas arrived amid a fall of snow to the delight of guests and all the children received light sticks to add to the occasion.

Small children could then find a free present aided by Father Christmas’ helpers.

Chairman of the Hotham Park Heritage Trust, Anne Cranham, said the event’s success was down to a collaboration between the trust and the Rotary Club.

She said: “Volunteers from both charities, led by Sue Harris of Hotham Park Heritage Trust, worked hard to organise this happy start to the Christmas period and we are grateful for the help and support of Arun District Council, Bognor Regis Town Council and several local businesses.

Hotham Park carols 2018. Hollie Lathwell eight, Tilly Lathwell, four. Photo by Neil Cooper