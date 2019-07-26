Child taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in water off Elmer

A child was taken to hospital as a precaution after getting into difficulty in water off of Elmer yesterday, a Littlehampton Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

It was a busy day for the Coastguard team with five taskings in the afternoon on what was the hottest day of the year so far.

The Coastguard was called to children in difficulties in the water off Elmer.

The spokesman said: “Thankfully they were assisted to shore quickly with one child being taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The team was also called out three times to missing children on Littlehampton beach.

All children were found ‘safe and well’ and reunited with their parents or guardians, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “If you see an emergency on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

SEE MORE: Littlehampton chef and barman celebrates 50 years in hospitality

PC who saved man in Bognor was acting on ‘gut instinct’: “I couldn’t just stand there and watch him drown”

Littlehampton children’s handwritten letter to Southern boss prompts invite to meet him in person