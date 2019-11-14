Chichester woman begins fundraising efforts for Machu Picchu trek

Melanie Hammond after the April 2018 London Marathon for Chestnut Tree House

Melanie Hammond is along a team of fundraisers who will be taking on the epic challenge to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham.

St Wilfrid’s is holding an ‘Inca Trail Challenge’ in October 2020 in which volunteers who have been fundraising will take on one of the most iconic trekking trails and witness one of the new seven wonders of the world.

The classic Inca Trail in Peru encompasses three high mountain passes, the highest being 4,200m as well as hiking through sub-tropical vegetation, cloud forest and snow capped peaks.

The trek will be a total of 52 kilometres, which will be walked over 5 days.

Melanie Hammond is one of those involved in the upcoming trek. She has previous experience with undertaking charity fundraising events such as participating in the April 2018 London Marathon, a Colour Run and a Bubble Rush which has always either benefitted St Wilfrid’s Hospice or Chestnut Tree House, a hospice that cares for children and young adults.

Melanie’s decision to support hospices was impacted by her best friend who used the services of a hospice whilst she battled with breast cancer, sadly she passed away five years ago.

Although Melanie hasn’t personally been involved with St Wilfrid’s Hospice, she has friends who have had to use their services and witnessed the superb level of care and support that these charities provide to vulnerable people and their families.

Her justgiving page says: “I have visited the new hospice and it is an amazing place with great staff. They do an incredible job and make such a difference to the patient and their families.”

The trek will be taken place at high altitude which is something that concerns Melanie as her only previous experience with altitude has been during skiing.

Melanie will be undertaking various fundraising efforts in the upcoming year in order to reach her goal for the trek next year including a sold out Horse Race night which is taking place at the Woolpack Inn.

To follow Melanie’s fundraising efforts visit her justgiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mel-hammond1