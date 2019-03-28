Chichester University commits to tackling 'major issues' in West Sussex

The University of Chichester has signed an agreement to cement its commitment to serve interests and tackle 'major issues' in West Sussex Communities.

The Civic University Agreement allows the University to 'emphasise its commitment' to serve the educational, economic, and societal interests of the county, a spokesman said.

University vice-chancellor professor Jane Longmore, signatory of the agreement, said: “Universities are about more than providing first-class education and preparing students for their futures, although this is, of course, a vital part of what we do.

“Universities sit within their local communities and make huge contributions to them – from providing employment and opportunity to driving enterprise and the local economy, contributing to better health, offering support to community groups and enriching culture and regional character.

“We are delighted to have our own Civic University Agreement in place, which will underpin how we partner with and support the area we call home.”

The agreement is a key recommendation in a report published by the UPP Foundation Civic University Commission. It sets out how universities have the capability, opportunity, and responsibility to support the places where they are based to solve some of their most pressing and major issues.

These issues range from helping local business adapt to technological change, to boosting the health of local people, improving education for school pupils and adult learners, and training and developing new civic leaders in every field from politics to the arts.

The report aims to help universities build on the excellent work that many of them are already carrying out in these areas, working alongside councils, employers, cultural institutions, schools and further education colleges.