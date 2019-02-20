Chichester solicitors continue to support The Alzheimer’s Society’s initiative

Solicitors from national law firm Irwin Mitchell’s Chichester office have become Dementia Friends, following in the footsteps of their colleagues.

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia.

It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition.

Irwin Mitchell has been involved in the initiative since 2017 and it has the support of CEO Andrew Tucker.

Nicola Hawkins and Nicola Turner are both solicitors in Irwin Mitchell’s tax trust and estates team and are fully trained Dementia Friend Champions. Together the pair run the training session for other Irwin Mitchell colleagues, the public and other business partners.

Regional managing partner of Irwin Mitchell’s Chichester office, Paula James, said:

“I am delighted to see that more of our Irwin Mitchell solicitors have become Dementia Friends. So many people, including those in our office, have had their lives touched by dementia and Alzheimer’s which is why it’s a cause so close to our hearts.

“Having more Dementia Friends also supports our work with our Charity of the Year, Dementia Support, so that we’re making sure we can provide the best service possible to those in need.”