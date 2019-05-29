Chichester skincare specialist swoops ‘Salon of the Year’ at Pevonia UK awards

A year old beauty and skin specialist has dazzled judges and snapped a major title through national wellness awards.

Jane Bulbeck, specialists in skincare and beauty based in Chichester, has recently been given the prestigious title of ‘Salon of the Year’ through wellness provider, Pevonia UK.

Each year Pevonia UK presents many awards to Spas, Salons and Therapists in six different categories and after more than 1,000 votes were counted, the winners were announced on Tuesday, May 14.

Jane Bulbeck not only won the impressive title of ‘Salon of the Year’ along with a Thai spa in Tamworth, but Jane herself won ‘Therapist of the Year’.

Owner and skincare specialist, Jane, said: “Considering we have been open just over a year, we are so thrilled to have received this award.

“I am so thankful for the support of all our customers and the hard working team I have behind me.

“We are looking forward to developing even more to provide clients with the very best service.”

Each award is judged on sales, performance, marketing strategy and activity, training, staffing, creativity, inventiveness and overall success.

Marketing manager for Pevonia UK, Jane Norman, said: “Congratulations from the entire Pevonia team, to Jane Bulbeck on both her personal therapist award and Salon of the Year and well done to all staff involved in achieving this accolade”.

For more information about Jane Bulbeck, visit janebulbeck.com.