Chichester residents call for action over climate change at mass lobby outside Parliament

Chichester residents urged MPs to take action to reduce climate change by joining a mass lobby outside Parliament on Wednesday.

The group has hoped to meet their MP, Gillian Keegan, to discuss the issues – but as her parliamentary duties required her to in the house, they discussed their concerns with a member of her team instead.

Ann Stewart, one of the residents who attended, said: “These were many, including concerns about the loss of wildlife, oil and gas exploration in Sussex, the contribution of cars and lorries to climate change and the lack of an fully functioning public transport service to counter this as well as the problems of plastic pollution and food waste.

“People expressed their real concern about the effects of climate change on the poorest, both in this country and on poorer nations.”

Ann said they had some ‘lively, but good natured debate’ and said it was agreed that a meeting between the MP and residents would hopefully take place in July.

The Chichester residents were among an estimated 12,000 people who came to lobby their MPs from all over the country.

At 2pm, the crowds erupted into shouting, ringing bells and blowing whistles, to ‘wake up Parliament to the urgent need for action’.

Among them were also a 13-year-old girl and her mother from Bognor Regis.

