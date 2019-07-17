Chichester man involved in collision which left motorcyclist with 'life-changing injuries'

A man has sustained serious, life-changing injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a collision on the A285 in Petworth, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said a silver Toyota Yaris car and a black Triumph Sprint GT 1050 motorcycle were in collision outside The Badgers public house near Coultershaw Bridge, on the A285 Station Road, Petworth at 4pm on Sunday, July 7.

A spokesman added: "The vehicles went on to collide with three unattended cars in the pub car park.

"The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man from London, was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance having sustained serious, life-changing injuries to his hand, jaw and pelvis.

"The car driver, a 23-year-old man from Chichester, was unhurt."

Anyone who saw what happened, noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before the crash or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting Operation Farlow.