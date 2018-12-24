Chichester man bailed following armed police drugs raid

A 31-year-old man from Chichester was arrested in connection with a drugs raid in the city on Friday (December 21), police have said.

The man has been bailed until January 16 pending further enquiries.

Picture by Harry Benham

Police with riot shields, helmets and guns raided a building in Kathleen Gardens off of Charles Avenue around midday on Friday.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Shortly after midday on Friday (21 December) Sussex Police officers executed drugs warrants at two addresses in Chichester, one in Charles Avenue and one in nearby Kathleen Gardens.

"A man was arrested at the Charles Avenue address on suspicion of drug offences and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is available at present."

