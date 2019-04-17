Chichester lesiure centre brings community together with competitive tournament

Westgate Leisure Centre has recently hosted a fun and competitive badminton tournament in a bid to raise community spirit.

The Everyone Active branch opened its badminton courts for a fun mixed doubles tournament earlier this month.

At the event, ten pairs battled it out in a competitive but fun atmosphere. A very close final game was won by Ian Sewell and Rachel Dekker, who were both outstanding throughout the whole day.

Sports Development manager, Ben Pohill, said: “A big thank you must go to Ernie Bartley for organising so brilliantly the event and also to all those that took part for playing in exactly the right spirit and making it such an enjoyable day.”

Future events are planned throughout the year and for further details email Chichestersports@everyoneactive.com.