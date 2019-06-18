Chichester Harbour campaign group’s new name SOS-C Alliance reflects growing support

Chichester Harbour campaign group Save Our South Coast has grown significantly, with more and more people coming forward to be involved.

The residents and supporters who started SOS-C have linked up with the Chichester Harbour Trust, CPRE and Sustrans, so the name has been changed to SOS-C Alliance.

Libby Alexander from SOS-C, centre, with John Nelson, chairman of Chichester Harbour Trust, and concerned residents at Dell Quay for the launch of SOS-C

Read more: Don’t Destroy Chichester Harbour: Cross-party report of concerns ‘ignored’, says Save Our South-Coast group SOS-C

Libby Alexander, group spokesman, said: “The non-political campaign SOS-C, Save Our South Coast, has joined together with other businesses and environmental groups to form an alliance for the survival of our unique Chichester coastal plain with its internationally-recognised assets, its ancient villages, and its vibrant communities.

“To save it from devastating threats, it needs a loud, unified, vociferous voice for its long-term protection for future generations.”

The alliance believes the policy of increasing housing across the whole area will inevitably lead to localised overdevelopment and the complete coalescence of communities along the A259.

Libby said: “Our coastal plain is now in the frontline of climate change, with the threat of rising sea levels, which will make it especially vulnerable.

“The alliance was formed to provide a unified voice for all the many groups, associations and individuals that have a connection with the area to encourage them to speak out and present their arguments for its long term security.

“This is not nimbyism. It is a cry for reason, for common sense, for the future.”

