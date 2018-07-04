Chichester Free School seeks extension for use of alternative site

Plans have been submitted to extend the use of the former Bartons County Infant School, Bersted, for Chichester Free School.

The application (BE/67/18/PL) seeks to amend a condition from previous planning permission (BE/49/17/PL) which stated the site would be vacated, and modular buildings removed, by September 1, 2018.

If approved the site could be used for an additional academic year running up to September 31, 2019.

The application also stated a rise in pupil numbers, from 390 to 420, is proposed.

It cited ‘potential delays to the completion of various highways works which are required as part of the permanent school planning permission’.

It added: “It has been determined that it may not be feasible for all pupils to move for the start of the 2018/19 academic year.”

The application stated it ‘may be possible’ for the move to be completed earlier but ‘this will depend on travel planning work currently being completed between the school, Robert West, Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council’.

The comment and decision deadline for the plans is listed as July 27, see www1.arun.gov.uk for more.

