Chichester Fire Station's Christmas star shines again thanks to a young girl's letter

Thanks to a letter from an eight-year-old, the star above Chichester Fire Station is shining again.

The Star of Bethlehem decoration could be seen at the top of the tower at the base in Northgate for many years, but had been missing for the last two years after it was broken.

This greatly disappointed young Summer Mills, as the star had become part of her family tradition every year.

Mum Jane Bestford said: "Summer has called it the star at the top of the tower since she was a baby. We used to make up songs about it and it has been a big deal for our family. Summer's little brother also followed suit when he was born.

"Summer has always been a shy girl but this really meant a lot to her and she was disappointed that the star hadn't shone for the last two years."

Jane said her daughter took action by writing a letter on a scrap piece of paper, and asked for it to be sent to the fire station, so they would fix the star.

Summer Mills. Picture contributed

"When we found out that they had done it, she was extremely happen and went over there immediately," Jane added.

Chichester Fire said on Twitter the 'lovely letter' was the inspiration behind the idea but thanked the support of retailer and garden centre Homebase.

Its tweet read: "After a lovely letter from a girl called Summer, an amazing gift of string lights from @Homebase_uk, 200 cable ties and 4 very wet firefighters, the broken star of STN 42 shines again.

"We loved the letter so much that D watch decided to laminate it and attach it to the star as a lovely reminder."