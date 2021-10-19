West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to an agricultural building off Priors Leaze Lane shortly after 12pm.

At its peak, there were six fire engines in attendance, as well as a command support unit, aerial ladder platform, breathing apparatus support unit and two water carriers.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used two jets and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire which was of accidental ignition, and 40 tonnes of grain were successfully removed premise.

“There were no casualties and crews have now left the scene.”

Appliances from Chichester, Horsham, Burgess Hill, Hampshire & Isle of Wight, Cosham, Havant, Southsea and Bordon were at the scene.

"If you live nearby, please keep doors and windows closed," the fire service told residents on social media, when the incident was ongoing.

In an update at 1.45pm, the fire service said 'steady progress' was being made to extinguish the fire, adding that the appliances from Burgess Hill and Horsham had left the scene.

Fire crews were pictured at the scene. Photo: Nathan O'Sullivan

At 2.30pm, the fire service said ten tonnes of beans had been removed from the building.

Fire engines from Chichester and a command support unit from Bognor Regis were the last remaining crews.

