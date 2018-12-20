Chichester council leader reacts to the news A27 options rejected by Highways England

“We are extremely disappointed with the response that we received from Highways England,” said Tony Dignum, leader of Chichester District Council.

He was reacting to the news the options put forward by the Build a Better A27 group had been rejected.

“This was a great opportunity to consider alternative options that would help resolve the traffic problems faced by residents, businesses and visitors,” he said. “However, Highways England said the two concepts our communities have developed are not affordable or workable.

“We are determined to continue to campaign for a better A27. We need to see HE’s formal response and understand the detail regarding this feedback and will be meeting with West Sussex County Council and Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan in the new year to discuss our next steps.

“Without a Government funded scheme, Highways England will need to progress the improvements to the A27 outlined within the current Local Plan and these improvements are required solely to offset the traffic impacts of the new housing included in the Plan.

“We are really grateful for the effort our communities have put into this process. What’s important is that we all continue to work together.”

Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council and Chichester MP, Gillian Keegan, all met with Highways England to discuss the two concept schemes that have been developed and put forward by the Build a Better A27 group.

The Build a Better A27 group consists of Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, Chichester MP Gillian Keegan, local residents and local businesses. The groups aim is to bring everyone together to identify improvements for the A27 that are in the best interests of local residents and businesses.