Chichester collision causes busy road to close
A collision in Chichester this evening (Thursday) has forced a busy road to close.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:54 am
The A286 Lavant Road is reported as closed both ways after the incident involving two vehicles between Charlotte Avenue and The Broadway at about 5.30pm.
There is queueing traffic and a diversion has been put in place via Wellington Road.
Traffic in and out of Chichester is being affected.
It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured.