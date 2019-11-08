Chichester collision causes busy road to close

A collision in Chichester this evening (Thursday) has forced a busy road to close.

Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:54 am
The A286 Lavant Road is reported as closed both ways after the incident involving two vehicles between Charlotte Avenue and The Broadway at about 5.30pm.

There is queueing traffic and a diversion has been put in place via Wellington Road.

Traffic in and out of Chichester is being affected.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured.