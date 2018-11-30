Chichester Christmas ice rink opening: all you need to know

Chichester’s Christmas ice rink is due to open tonight and here is some all you need to know.

Do I need a ticket to get in?

Chichester ice rink, an artist's impression by David Souter

You will need a ticket to skate.

Tickets are booked for time-slots of 45 minutes, after which the ice rink is cleared for the next session.

Those wishing to sit in the cafe area within the ice rink area do not need a ticket to skate but will be issued with an age appropriate wristband.

No ID, no adult wristband.

What is there to do?

In addition to the ice rink, there will also be food and drink stalls in the park.

There is now no live music planned for Christmas eve and New Year’s Eve but skating displays are one idea the organisers are considering.

When is it open?

S3K is opening the ice rink tonight, but will be offically open to the public as of tomorrow (December 1).

The rink is set to stay open until January 6.

Permitted opening hours are from 10 am to 10:30pm, with extended opening hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

On Christmas Eve, the rink can be open from 10am to 11:30pm.

On New Year’s Eve the rink is licensed to be open until 1am on New Year’s Day.

Hours may be less than those that have been licensed.

Can you work there?

Marshals with skating experience are being recruited.

There us a skating proficiency test for those seeking these jobs.