Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst planning applications, April 4-10

Here is a round-up of the current planning applications submitted in your area as provided by Chichester District Council.

Angmering

A/37/19/T | Sir/Madam | 21A Lansdowne Road, Angmering | Crown reduction of 2m to 1 No. Walnut tree.

Aldwick

AW/80/19/HH | Mrs J D Marks | Haluke Lani, Canons Close, Aldwick | Single storey front extension.

AW/82/19/HH | Mr S Page | 17 Downing Close, Aldwick | Single storey side & rear extension.

AW/91/19/T | Mrs Patricia Galbraith | 1 Margaret Close, Aldwick | Crown reduction of 1-2m to 1 No. Lime tree.

AW/97/19/T | Mr Jorge Florencio | Braemar Lodge, 2 Willow Way, Aldwick | Fell 1 No. Poplar tree.

Barnham

BN/12/19/PL | Mr & Mrs A Brazil | The Cottage Piggeries, Church Lane, Barnham | Application for variation of condition imposed on planning reference BN/19/18/PL relating to condition 2 - amended floor & elevation plans

Bognor Regis

BR/302/18/PL | Mr A Cullen | 71 Hawthorne Road, Bognor Regis | Readvertisement due to Amended plans and elevations 1 x 2 bedroom flat and 2 x 1 bedroom flat to the east elevation

BR/63/19/PL | Mr Southcott | 15-17 Kew Gardens, Bognor Regis | Demolition of existing building and erection of 6No. three bedroom dwellings with associated accesses and car parking.

BR/66/19/HH | Mr Adam Groome | 25 Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis | Two storey side extension and conversion of existing conservatory into pitch roof extension including installation of vehicular crossover to front

BR/75/19/CLE | Mr J Coulter | Berkeley Court, Flat 48, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis | Lawful development certificate for the existing change of kitchen to bedroom with kitchen area re-located into existing lounge.

BR/76/19/PL | Mr J Dowling | Alloways, 33 Shelley Road, Bognor Regis | Conversion of existing house into 2 No. 3 bed semi detached properties.

BR/85/19/HH | Mrs M Glapinska | 31 Devonshire Road, Bognor Regis | New 1st floor extension over rear projection.

BR/87/19/PL | Arun District Council | Various sites along Bognor Regis Promenade, Bognor Regis | Change of use of parts of seafront for temporary food & drink outlets & other seaside uses together with associated temporary/portable structures & equipment for use by businesses associated with those outlets.

Bosham

BO/19/00817/FUL | Thaddieus Smythe Ltd | Critchfield Cottage, Viking Way, Bosham | Construction of 1 no. detached dwelling, detached garage and associated works (amendments to planning permission 18/03374/FUL).

Chichester

CC/19/00306/PLDLBC | Miss Jane Wickens | Tete A Tete, 40 Southgate, Chichester | Repainting of shop front, window and wall. Fascia board repainted using existing design and colours.

CC/19/00729/LBC | Mrs V Henty | Salthill Lodge, Newlands Lane, Chichester | Proposed single storey side extension. Demolition of existing boundary wall which is replaced with repositioned fence and gate. Removal of surface well feature.

CC/19/00766/TCA | Mrs Sarah Frith | 55 St Pancras, Chichester | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Christmas tree (Tree 1) and 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (Tree 2).

CC/19/00768/LBC | Mrs L Carline | 8 Parchment Street, Chichester | Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/00827/ADV | Miss Oriana Di Mascio | Chichester City Centre | 34no. flags with Chichester depicted graphically using icons. 16no. flags with ‘’Love local, shop local’’ on plain background.

CC/19/00847/DOM | Mr And Mrs Brisbane | 57 Joys Croft, Chichester | Demolition of existing porch and erection of replacement porch. Erection of rear single storey extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/00713/DOM | Mr And Mrs Phizackerley | Rudgwick House, Scant Road, West Hambrook, Chidham | Proposed single storey side extension and replacement front porch canopy.

CH/19/00765/FUL | Mr Hughes | Plot C Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling | To use land as a Travellers caravan site consisting of 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. touring caravan with associated development.

Climping

CM/13/19/RES | Domusea Developments | Mistletoe Farm, Horsemere Green Lane, Climping | Application for approval of reserved matters following outline approval CM/37/18/OUT for the redevelopment of site with 2no. 4 bed detached bungalows & associated works

CM/14/19/PL | Mr & Mrs J Edge | Lower Dairy Barn, Brookpit Lane, Climping | Application for removal of condition imposed on planning reference CM/11/10 relating to condition no.7 - to allow the change of use of Lower Dairy Barn & cowshed outbuilding from a single holiday let to 1no. residential unit for permanent occupation

Easebourne

SDNP/19/01250/LDP | Mr & Mrs Armstrong | Verdley Hill HouseHenley Old Road, Henley, Easebourne | Installation of 4no. roof lights to the south, 1no. roof light to east, 1no. roof light to west and 2no. roof lights to north elevation.

East Dean

SDNP/19/01098/HOUS | Mr Michael Griffin | The Old ForgeEast Dean Lane, East Dean | Replace front garden north fence with trellis fencing.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/00778/DOM | Mr P Galbraith | 26 Church Road, East Wittering | Single storey side extension.

EWB/19/00780/PLD | Mr J Haskell | 7 Barton Way, Bracklesham Bay, East Wittering | Change of use of loft to habitable accommodation with installation of 3 no. roof light and 2 no. dormer windows.

EWB/19/00821/DOM | Mr Murray | Dots Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering | Demolition of existing single garage, replaced with hard standing for 1 no. parking space and erection of garden room.

EWB/19/00853/DOM | Mr Innes Ross | Beach House, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham | Rear ground floor addition under existing balcony, garage extension to include office and removal of shingle to level rear garden to the existing ground floor level of the dwelling. New roof dormer window a ground floor window to western elevation and the replacement of an existing window with a new door to the eastern elevation. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/13/00214/DOM (APP/L3815/A/13/2198161) relation to glazing of dormer to West elevation.

Eastergate

EG/19/19/HH | Mrs Frost | 15 Critchmere Road, Eastergate | Part two storey part single storey side extension, first floor side/rear extension with habitable roofspace and

alterations to existing roof space involving demolition of existing garage.

EG/21/19/T | Mr Bentley | 10 Appletree Drive, Barnham | Crown reduction of approx 4-5m to 1No. Tulip tree.

East Preston

EP/32/19/HH | Mr Kim Norcross | 9 The Plantation, East Preston | Erection of single storey Orangery to the rear of the property, to replace existing conservatory.

Ford

F/9/19/PL | Mr P Brown | Land Adjacent Station Cottages, Ford Road, Ford | Change the use of 1/2 the site area to a hard standing storage area

Ferring

FG/220/18/PL | Mr & Mrs M Jenkins | Land adjacent to Elm Lodge, Tamarisk Way, Ferring | Readvertisement due to Amended plans and alterations. Erection 1 No. dwelling with integral garage.

FG/29/19/PL | Global Estates (Southern) Ltd | South Point, 1 Beehive Lane, Ferring | Erection of 1 No. 2 bed dwelling

FG/30/19/PL | Mr A Bridges | Land adjacent to 2 The Grove, Ferring | 1 No. new dwelling.

Felpham

FP/62/19/HH | Mr E Spencer | 7 Bursledon Close, Felpham | Single storey front, side & rear extension.

FP/66/19/HH | Mr Brett Charles | 45 Downview Road, Felpham | Single storey rear extension and part single part two storey side extension.

FP/67/19/HH | Mr & Mrs Porter | 7 Sea Drive, Felpham | Two storey rear extension including demolition of existing conservatory and single storey extension

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/00901/TPO | Mrs Kate Brooks | Sollers, The Green, Fernhurst | Prune back the two overextended branches back to the boundary on 1 no. Laurel tree subject to 69/00458/TPO.

SDNP/19/00902/TCA | Mrs Kate Brooks | The Old Barn, 6 The Green, Fernhurst | Notification on intention to reduce height by 2.5m and trim back by 1m on (south/west/east/north) sector.

SDNP/19/01055/LIS | Mr Bill Mills | Stanley Farm, Highfield Lane, Linchmere | Extension comprising Breakfast Room, Utility Room and Larder

Funtington

SDNP/19/00721/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Whittaker | KingsDowns Road, West Stoke, Funtington | Extension and alterations to existing cottage and erection of replacement garden/pool room.

SDNP/19/01255/TCA | Mrs Moira Boiardini | The Coach House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% (all round) on 2 no. Blue Atlas Cedar trees(quoted as T2 and T3).

Harting

SDNP/19/01248/LDE | Hill Ash Farm Estate | 56 & 57 West Harting Street, West Harting, Petersfield | Existing lawful development certificate to certify that planning permission SDNP/16/01210/FUL dated 17 May 2016 has been lawfully implemented, by discharging the relevant pre-commencement planning conditions, and the making of a material start on site, as at 25 February 2019.

Lavant

SDNP/19/01018/HOUS | Mr and Mrs Humphreys | 4 Trundle Close, Mid Lavant, Chichester | Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension with alterations and additions to fenestration.

Linchmere

SDNP/19/01281/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Cottrell | Lynchmere Cottage, Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere | Single storey rear extension to measure 2.7m in depth by 6.5m in width, and maximum 3.6m in height.

Littlehampton

LU/84/19/PL | Mrs M Yousif | Land to rear of 141 Wick Street, Littlehampton | 1 new dwelling

LU/86/19/HH | Mr Jastrebous | 161 Timberleys, Littlehampton | Proposed conservatory

LU/85/19/HH | Mr & Mrs T Mills | Hunters Lodge, Lyminster Road, Wick, Littlehampton | Proposed loft conversion

LU/91/19/PL | Arun District Council | Various sites along Littlehampton Promenade, Littlehampton | Change of use of parts of seafront for temporary food & drink outlets & other seaside uses together with associated temporary/portable structures & equipment for use by businesses associated with those outlets.

Loxwood

LX/19/00846/DOM | Mr N Gibbons | Oakhurst Cottage, Oakhurst Lane, Loxwood | Erection of a garage/garden store.

Middleton

M/17/19/PL | Mr K Atterbury | 14 Baldwin Close, Middleton-On-Sea | 1 No. 1-bedroom dwelling & rear extension on existing dwelling (resubmission following M/99/18/PL).

M/25/19/PL | Mrs D Simpson | 27 Central Drive, Elmer | Replacement dwelling

Midhurst

MI/19/00856/ADJ | South Downs National Park Authority | South Downs National Park Authority South Downs Centre, North Street, Midhurst | Application Reference: SDNP/19/00913/FUL. Construction of 210 dwellings (Use Class C3) and 233sqm of ancillary café (Use Class A3), retail (Use Class A1) and community use (Use Class D1 / D2) buildings, retention of existing Pagoda building and associated commercial use (Use Class B1) and landscaping and associated access and parking, following demolition of the Highfield building.

SDNP/19/01214/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Legrave | Ashfield House, 7 Ashfield Close, Midhurst | Proposed single storey front extension.

North Mundham

NM/19/00703/FUL | Mr J Strachan | Southgate Farm, Fisher Lane, North Mundham | Erection of 2no. 3 bed semi-detached dwellings as alternative to planning permission NM/17/02652/FUL for change of use of barn to 2no. 3bed dwellings.

Oving

O/19/00629/ADV | Mr Peter Hodgson | Land East Of A27 And South Of B2144 Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke | 1 no. non-illuminated stack sign and 2 no. non-illuminated flags on aluminium poles.

O/19/00671/DOM | Mrs Carley Kustosz | heepwash Barn, Drayton Lane, Oving | Single-storey extension (inc 3 no. roof windows). Change use of workshop/garage into habitable accommodation (inc the addition of 3 no. roof windows) and addition roof window in North-West bedroom.

Pagham

P/29/19/HH | Mr C Parker | 53 Cardinals Drive, Pagham | Demolition of existing garage & outbuilding & erection of single storey side extensions (resubmission following P/87/18/HH).

Petworth

SDNP/19/01276/HOUS | Ms S Slade | Hungers Corner Farm, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth | Demolition of existing sun lounge and erection of replacement sun-lounge.

SDNP/19/01277/LIS | Ms S Slade | Hungers Corner Farm, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth | Demolition of existing sun lounge and erection of replacement sun-lounge.

SDNP/19/01327/TCA | Mr Marshall | Quoinstones, High Street, Petworth | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Confier tree and 1 no. Bay tree.

Rogate

SDNP/19/01211/HOUS | Mr & Mrs Price | The Club House, London Road, Rake, Rogate | Single storey rear / side extension and first floor rear extension.

Rustington

R/54/19/HH | Mr J Edwards | 8 Acre Close, Rustington | Single storey front extension, extension of existing pitched roof & side dormer over proposed first floor bathroom with pitched roof & replacement of door on east elevation with window (resubmission following R/183/18/HH).

Selsey

SY/19/00608/DOM | J. Wilkenson | 1A Elmsfield, Selsey, Chichester | Two storey rear extension.

SY/19/00829/PLD | Mr S Richardson | 99 Beach Road, Selsey | Side extension and loft conversion with rear dormer under permitted development.

Sidlesham

SI/19/00812/DOM | Mr & Mrs L Ramm | 1 Stakeways, Ham Road, Sidlesham | Erection of double garage.

Singleton

SDNP/19/01274/HOUS | Mr & Mrs J Lerwill | 1 Bankside, Charlton Road, Singleton | Single storey rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/19/00691/FUL | Mr Martin Colegate | Sunnyside, 4 South Lane, Southbourne | 1 no. new dwelling with parking and new access drive.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/01193/TCA | Mrs Melissa Brousse | Bridgefoot, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham | Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Maple tree.

Stoughton

SDNP/19/01204/HOUS | Mrs Jury | 2 New Cottages, B2147 Racton Lane To Hares Lane, Racton, Stoughton | Change of use of garage loft to habitable accommodation with installation of 3 no. roof lights and replacement door to south elevation.

Walberton

WA/20/19/HH | Mr & Mrs G Shepherd | 11 Orchard Way, Fontwell | Extend existing garage, front and rear with first floor extension over new front porch & canopy.

WA/22/19/PL | Mr & Mrs A Wickland | The White Cottage, West Walberton Lane, Walberton | Demolition of existing dwelling & erection of 1 No. replacement dwelling (amendment to WA/49/18/PL).

Westbourne

WE/19/00566/FUL | Mrs Jane Acton | Chapel Meadow, Westbourne Road, Westbourne | Change of use of land to Equestrian use. Construction of private stables incorporating hay feed storage and tack room.

WE/19/00727/FUL | Mr & Mrs S Bridger | Manchester House, North Street, Westbourne | Change of use of ground floor shop area to 1 no. one bedroom flat.

WE/19/00801/DOM | Ms A Mckerrow | Glenwood, Covington Road, Westbourne | 2 storey side and single storey rear extensions.

West Itchenor

WI/19/00820/TCA | Mr Basil Taylor | Church Farm, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor, Chichester | Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25% and reduce western sectors back to the boundary (no greater reduction on this sector) on 2 no. Birch trees (1 and 2), 3 no. Norway Maple trees (3, 5 and 8), 2 no. Oak trees (6 and 7) and 1 no. Pin Oak tree (4).

Wisborough Green

WR/19/00764/FUL | Mr & Mrs Wilkins | Pallingham Manor Farm, Pallingham Lane, Wisborough Green | Extension of existing outdoor horse exercise area (including change of use of land to equestrian use).

West Wittering

WW/19/00683/FUL | Mr Thomas Elliott | Land East Of Brook House, Pound Road, West Wittering | Construction of a boat house with ground floor storage ancillary to first floor self-contained residential unit.

WW/19/00748/DOM | Mr & Mrs Peter Nattrass | 9 Ella Close, West Wittering | Dormer, gable end windows and replacement of roof to existing single storey side extension.

WW/19/00762/DOM | Ms Maureene Cronk | Elis Lodge, Cakeham Road, West Wittering | 1no. ancillary dwelling.

WW/19/00783/PLD | Mr & Mrs Bonar | Rodford, 14 Russell Road, West Wittering | New roof to existing rear conservatory with new velux roof window in existing rear pitched roof.

Yapton

Y/23/19/HH | Mr & Mrs David | 19 St Marys Meadow, Yapton | Create first floor in existing garage for additional bedroom and home office