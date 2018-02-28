Charity event cancelled at Goodwood due to track hire hike

An event which attracted hundreds each year and has raised huge sums for various charities has been cancelled after ‘ridiculous’ cost rises.

The South Coast Roll has been held at Goodwood Motor Circuit for six years.

Last year's small wheel event. Pictures by Nadir Upton

Entrants of all ages on non-motorised wheels complete laps of the famous circuit to raise funds for charities of their choice.

The organisers, however, say Goodwood increased its track hire price by more than 300 per cent last year and this year wants another 100 per cent rise, making the popular event ‘no longer financially viable’.

Organiser John Upton said: “Goodwood have massively increased the track hire price to a level where we can’t afford to continue.”

The event was due to be held in June.

John says he is in discussion about holding the event at an alternative track in Wiltshire.

An announcement on the event’s Facebook page said: “So it is with a heavy heart that I have to say that the South Coast Roll is now closing its doors and moving on.

“It was a great event to run, and we have enjoyed every minute of it, but the price they want for the track is ridiculous now.”

Goodwood declined to comment on this story.