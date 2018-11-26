Challenging training at Bognor Fire Station sees students learn CPR, fire safety, and take part in drills

The latest group of young students taking part in West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's FireBreak programme have graduated following a week of training.

The group spent a week at Bognor Fire Station taking part in drills, including hose running, ladder climbs, and wearing breathing apparatus.

They have also learned a range of skills, including CPR and fire safety, and have gained a HeartStart qualification.

Graham Harmour, Lead Instructor said: “It’s been a challenging week, but the students have learnt a number of valuable skills which they will be able to use as they develop and grow. I am proud of each one of them for finishing the course.”

Seven young people took part in a Pass Out Parade on Monday November 19 before being awarded their certificates.

Debbie Kennard, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities said: “Well done to another fantastic group of young people who have worked hard and should be proud of their achievements. They have learnt some valuable skills and I hope they take away with them some positive memories.”

The students who have graduated are:



• Brandon Rennie – St Philip Howard

• Callum Hickman – Chichester High School

• Jamie Banks – Ormiston Six Villages

• Kai Dwyer & Keeley Brown – Seadown School

• Ryan Chalk-Chambers – Cornfield School (Ryan also received an outstanding achievement award)

• Taylor Kennett – Felpham Community College

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is at the heart of West Sussex County Council's Communities and Public Protection Directorate, working to support communities to become safer, stronger and more resilient through a combination of prevention, protection and response activities.