Cerys, nine, donates pontails to Little Princess Trust

The nine year old donated her nine-10 inch ponytails after having them cut on Saturday, April 21 by Wayne at Silhouette in Yapton.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity which provides real hair wigs to children who lose theirs, primarily through cancer treatments.

This is the second time Cerys, who is in Year Five at Walberton and Binsted CE Primary School, has donated her hair, having had a big cut in Year Three and growing it over the last two years with the aim of donating again.

This time, however, Cerys decided to raise money for the charity, as it costs £500 to make a wig.

Through sponsorship and the proceeds of a Make and Bake Sale at school, Cerys has raised approximately £400.

Support Cerys at her JustGiving page, which can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cerys-hier.