Celebrating veterinary excellence for Bognor’s Alphapet

Celebrations were in order for Bognor Regis vets AlphaPet, which has marked 25 years of dedicated care to all furry friends.

On Wednesday, September 12, staff at AlphaPet invited family and friends who have been instrumental to both building and setting up the practice so many years ago, to celebrate the anniversary.

Doug Alexander and Nurse Charlie Sampson, presented the giant cheque to Emma from Brent Lodge

Founding members of the veterinary practice provided clients and other staff members with a specially themed anniversary cake and other cupcakes that guests could enjoy.

Founding member, Richard Edwards, shared a few words with guests who attended, thanking them all of their hard work and dedication to the practice over the last 25 years.

Along with the anniversary celebrations, the team felt it was the perfect opportunity to present Brent Lodge with a cheque showing the impressive funds they managed to raise for the charity at this years ‘Charity Animal Fun Day’ and annual dog show.

Director Doug Alexander and dog show organiser, Charlie Sampson, presented a cheque totalling £3,036.40 to Emma from the charity Brent Lodge.

Despite the wet weather, AlphaPet’s annual dog show on Sunday, August 19, saw a great turn out and has always been a much anticipated event in the practice’s calendar.

AlphaPet provides the best possible service and veterinary care for all popular smaller animals including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds, reptiles and wildlife all in a relaxed and friendly environment.

For more information on AlphaPet visit alphapet.co.uk.