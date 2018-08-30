Cardamom Bay named restaurant of the year

The results are in for the Chichester Observer Series Restaurant of the Year competition - and Cardamom Bay has been named the winner.

The Indian restaurant and curry house, located at 43 Queensway, Bognor Regis, has taken home the prize after being voted the best restaurant.

The Restaurant of the Year campaign, which launched in paper in June and initially ran for two weeks, saw members of the public voting for the top ten restaurants in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst and Petworth.

A further two weeks of voting took place in July after the top ten restaurants were announced.

Now, Cardamom Bay, which describes its interior as ‘inspired by an Indian style ambience’, has been named the winner.

The Indian restaurant and curry house underwent an extension, so it is twice the size that it used to be.

Lal Hussain is the owner of the restaurant, and runs the establishment along with his brothers Kamal and Jahangir.

Lal said: “My brothers and I have been working very hard to achieve this, working for the title of best restaurant in the Chichester Observer Series competition for three or four years.

“It feels really great to be named the winner.

“I’d like to thank all the customers who have supported us in this - we are here today because of their support.

“Looking forward to the future, we are hoping this is the beginning for us. We want to be the best restaurant in West Sussex.”

For more information about Cardamom Bay, including a menu, or to book a table, visit the website at cardamombay.co.uk or telephone 01243 842010.

The Chichester Observer Series Restaurant of the Year competition also named two other restaurants as runner-ups in the contest.

Magna Tandoori of 33 Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, came second in the Chichester Observer Series Restaurant of the Year competition, while Chichester’s The Deck, located at Emsworth Yacht Harbour on Thorney Road, took the third prize.