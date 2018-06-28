Car overturns in Chichester this morning

Police have issued a warning after a car overturned in Chichester this morning.

Officers shared the image of the car in Franklin Place and warned people in Sussex to stay safe on the roads.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called to a report of an overturned car in Franklin Place at 5.50am on Thursday (28 June).

They added: “The Ford Fiesta had hit a parked car in the road and overturned, landing on its roof. The driver was taken to hospital with back and head injuries. No one else was hurt.”