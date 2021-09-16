Car and scooter in serious crash on A286 in Chichester

A serious crash has been reported in Chichester this morning (Thursday, September 16).

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:53 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:13 am

According to traffic reports, A286 Broyle Road is closed both ways between Nuffield Health Chichester Hospital and the community hall.

It comes after a collision between a car and a scooter on Wellington Road.

Slow moving traffic has been reported in the area.

A police officer directing traffic on the A286

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

Chichester