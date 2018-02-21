Call for Bognor community to stand united as groups celebrate new funds

Four Bognor groups are celebrating a bright future for the community after they all bagged funding from the county council.

It was all smiles this week for the faces behind Grandads Front Room, Radio Respect, Harmony Hive and Bognorphenia, which all received money from the Community Initiative Fund (CIF).

Danny Dawes, from pay-what-you-can shop Grandads Front Room in High Street, said the money could have a huge impact if all the community groups in the town work together.

He said: “It is people trying to make a difference in the community, a grassroots campaign.

“Unless we stand together we are all going to fail together.”

Grandads Front Room received £760 from the fund, which will allow it to put on four more Grandad’s Community Gatherings this year, including two in Littlehampton.

Musician Inna Erskine, who runs Harmony Hive with artist and fellow mum Mel Twinley, said: “We are massively excited to have received £1,000 funding.

“It is lovely to see local groups getting a little but of recognition, lovely to see that we are on the council’s radar.”

Harmony Hive is a structured, educational, engaging group for pre-schoolers in the heart of Bognor Regis.

It also provides support for parents and carers on the journey of parenthood.

Inna, herself a mum-of-three, said she was thrilled at the funding which she says will allow them to update some of their equipment and expand what they are able to do.

Chris Collins, founder of internet station Radio Respect, welcomed CIF funding of £840 for new equipment.

Chris joined Danny in calling for all the Community Interest Companies (CICs) in Bognor to come together.

He said: “Danny and myself have joined forces, we support each other.

“If we can get all the CICs and community groups under one umbrella and act as one it helps the community.”

Also receiving funds from the CIF was Bognorphenia.

For more information about the Community Initiative Fund, visit the county council website.