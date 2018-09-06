Butlin's staff trek from Brighton to Bognor for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Staff at Butlin’s undertook a lengthy walk for charity yesterday.

Fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, ‘The Great Gosh Walk 2018’ saw staff cover a total of 28 miles, walking from Brighton to Bognor Regis.

Day visit coordinator Laura Cowens helped to organise this year's fundraiser.

She said: "It was a very tough walk. At first everyone was fresh but it got tricky when we got to Littlehampton."

"It's great for the team to come together.

"Great Ormond Street is our chosen charity and we do a few events throughout the year."

A fundraising target of £2,000 had been set and donations from more than 100 supported helped them exceed the target and raise a total of more than £2,500.

Laura added: "Hopefully we will raise more through the week."

The walk, which is done annually, has raised more than £500,000 in total.

A spokesman for the resort said the funds ‘have been instrumental in replacing and expanding outdated clinical facilities and accommodation’.

A total of 33 members of staff from all over the resort set off from Brighton at 7am and arrived in Bognor Regis at 5.30pm, ten and a half hours in total, a spokesman for Butlin’s said.

See more at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/butlins-bognor-regis