Butlin's pays tribute to 'popular, hard-working' Bognor woman who died after sea rescue

Butlin's has paid tribute to a 22-year-old who died after being found in the sea last week.

Read the original story here: Woman in serious condition after being found in water by Bognor Regis pier

Bethany Skinner. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The words follow the death of 22-year-old Bethany Skinner after she was found unresponsive in the water by Bognor pier on Sunday February 24.

Jeremy Pardey, Resort Director at Butlin’s Bognor Regis, said: “Beth began working at our Bognor Regis resort in September last year, and was a popular, hard-working member of our team. This is extremely sad news, and our sympathies and condolences go to her family and friends. We will, of course, continue to assist the Police with their enquiries in any way we can.”

Bethany, who grew up in Somerset had been working at Butlin's at the time and had plans to go travelling.

Read more: Police appeal for information after woman found unresponsive in water at Bognor Regis pier

Sussex Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of how she ended up in the sea after spending Saturday evening at Sheiks nightclub on the pier. Any one who witnessed the incident is encourage to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or ring 101 quoting Operation Palladium.

The scene was attended by police, ambulance service, coastguard, and Littlehampton RNLI and were commended by the night club in their efforts to rescue Bethany from the water. Read more: Bognor nightclub commends emergency services after 'tragic incident'

Read the tribute from Bethany's family here: 'Our loss is indescribable': Family of woman who died after sea rescue at Bognor tell of 'kind and caring' young woman



