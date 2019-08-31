Busy road closed near Chichester due to three-car collision

A road near Chichester was closed due to a three-car collision, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police confirmed that it was called at 12pm to the collision at the junction of Roman Road and the A285 Stane Street just north of the A27 Temple Bar interchange.

Sussex Police

The A285 was closed in both directions while the incident was dealt with.

An eyewitness saw a helicopter at the scene.

A police spokesman said drivers involved in the accident had been injured, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police left the scene at 2.28am.

No arrests were made, police said.