Watch action from the International Jousting and Medieval Tournament at Arundel Castle

Knights in full plate armour have gone into battle in this sweltering heatwave, kicking off the International Jousting and Medieval Tournament at Arundel Castle.

The tournament started yesterday and will continue every day this week until the finale on Sunday.

Action in the International Jousting and Medieval Tournament at Arundel Castle. Picture: Exposure Photography

It sees eight of the world's best jousters pitted against each other in the ultimate battle for glory for the tenth anniversary edition of the tournament.

The event also includes sword fighting, crafts, storytelling, face painting, falconry and have-a-go activities for all the family to enjoy.

-----

