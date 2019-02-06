Subway near A259 in Littlehampton announces opening date

The opening date of the Subway near the A259 in Littlehampton has finally been announced.

With the building next to Burger King next to Worthing Road, Littlehampton, closed for months, there had been intense speculation as to when it would finally reopen.

The opening date of the Subway off the A259 in Littlehampton has finally been announced after months of speculation. Picture: Google Maps

Now, a spokesperson for Subway has confirmed the opening date - and customers do not have long to wait.

She said: "We are pleased to confirm that the Subway store on Worthing Road is due to reopen on March 1 as a Fresh Forward store after an extensive remodel. This new design features a bright new colour palette and a revamped fresh salad display as a focal point within the store. We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers."