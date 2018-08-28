Special West Sussex courses run on how to store and sell fireworks legally and safely

Businesses across West Sussex are being reminded of the rules about selling and storing fireworks.

West Sussex Trading Standards Service is running two courses this autumn to teach businesses how to store and sell fireworks legally and safely.

The courses, aimed at retail staff who sell fireworks, will teach them how to apply for an explosives license, store fireworks safely and prevent underage sales.

At the end of the course each delegate will be issued with a self-audit sheet which will help them prepare for an inspection.

Peter Aston, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “Over the last few years inspections have uncovered concerns with the way in which some businesses store fireworks. Poor storage creates a safety as well as a financial risk to the business, the staff, customers and neighbours. The sale of fireworks to underage persons also poses a wider risk to the community.”

He added “Retail staff of all levels from many types of shop including newsagents, supermarkets, convenience stores, hardware stores and garden centres would benefit from attending one of these courses.”

The ‘Gain and Maintain your Fireworks License - Store and Sell Safely’ courses take place on:

• Monday 10 September 2018 10pm – 1pm Horsham - County Hall North/Parkside Goodwood Room

• Monday 1 October 2018 10pm – 1pm Worthing - Centenary House Millennium Room

The cost of the course is £35 plus VAT per person.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “As well as being lots of fun, it is so important for businesses to remember that fireworks can also be really dangerous when handled and stored incorrectly.

“So I would urge businesses to encourage as many members of staff as possible to educate themselves by attending one of these courses.”

To book a place or for more details, visit: www.westsussexcpd.co.uk and click on the Business West Sussex Training box at the bottom of the page, or call 0330 222 7669.