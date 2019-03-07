Salon offers free facials to women who book test

A salon owner is trying to encourage women to go for their cervical cancer screening by offering those who do a free facial.

Vikki Shelley, 37, runs Obsession Hair and Beauty in North Street, Emsworth, and said she had lost several family members to cancer.

She wanted to do her bit to urge women to have the test that ‘could save your life’.

Vikki said: “I am very saddened by the news that women are not attending cervical cancer screening.

“The reason is one in three ladies are too embarrassed. So I tried to come up with an idea which would possibly give ladies an incentive by offering a free express facial to every woman who attends a smear test.”

Vikki urged women of all ages to go for their test and said: “If caught early, they can make a complete recovery and have a fantastic life ahead of them.”

To take up Vikki’s offer, women need to book their appointment, then book an express facial using the booking page www.isalononline.com/obsessionhairbeauty and then take your smear test appointment confirmation when you go to the salon.

Vikki said the salon supports various cancer charities because it was close to her heart having had ‘six close members of my family who have passed away from this horrible illness’.

Figures from Public Health England show that in West Sussex, the take-up rate for cervical screening has fallen for six consecutive years.

Only 74 per cent of the 217,800 women who were due a smear test before the end of March 2017 attended an appointment, meaning 57,025 missed out, according to the statistics.