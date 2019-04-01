Rolls-Royce hires Bugatti Veyron designer

An 'exceptionally talented' designer has been appointed head of design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Jozef Kabaň, 46, has joined the team at Rolls-Royce after spending the majority of his career at a senior level in automotive design. Mr Kabaň's most recent role was head of design studio BMW where he began in 2017.

Mr Kabaň is said to have been passionate about car design and art from an early age and completed studies in Bratislava and London, concluding with a Master of Fine Are in Car Design at the Royal College of Art in London.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “I am delighted to announce that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed Head of Design. He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability.

"It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world’s leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world’s very best design talent.”

Mr Müller-Ötvös continued: “This is an exciting time for our brand and I look forward to welcoming Jozef to the Rolls-Royce family.”

Aged 20, Mr Kabaň was one of the youngest ever designers to join the VW Group and in 1998 he was awarded project lead for the Bugatti Veyron, for which he designed the exterior.

Adrian van Hooydonk, chief designer, BMW Group, said: “The Rolls-Royce Design Team creates outstanding motor cars and luxury objects. I am convinced that Jozef Kabaň will guide this phenomenal team into a very bright future indeed.”

Kabaň is married with a daughter and a son and will be based at the company’s design studios in Goodwood and Munich.