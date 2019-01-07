Plans to replace Bognor Regis pub with flats to be put in front of councillors

A Bognor Regis pub could make way for ten flats if planning permission is granted next week.

Developers want the go-ahead to either demolish or convert the existing Richmond Arms in London Road into residential properties.

Although there are no firm details about what the eventual flatted development would be the application says the new building would be up to 3.5 storeys high.

The outline application is set to be put in front of Arun District Council’s development control committee next Wednesday (January 16).

Officers are recommending approval.

A public house viability statement submitted with the application concludes the premises are outdated, have no off-street parking and ‘realistically has no viable or sustainable future with the present use’.

A report from council planning officers says: “The report also considers that the building has limited architectural merit and limited viable refurbishment potential for the current or alternative commercial use.

“The report concludes that there would be no reason for advertising the premises for sale as pub and that complete redevelopment to residential would provide for a more sustainable and beneficial use of the site.

“It is therefore not considered that there is any valid reason to withhold consent on the basis of the loss of the public house/commercial use.”

Bognor Regis Town Council objected on the grounds of limited information available, possible encroachment on to the pavement, overdevelopment and lack of parking in the area.

Meanwhile seven letters of objection were received raising many of the same concerns as the town council.