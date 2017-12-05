Observer Pub of the Year 2017 winners revealed

The Three Moles in Selham has been named the Observer Pub of the Year 2017.

Tom Richardson, 35, and Ollie Boulton, 25, took over the traditional countryside real ale house in May this year.

Tom Richardson and Ollie Boulton with their trophy and certificate

They have introduced a food menu and have a five-star food rating, with roasts every Sunday – booking essential.

Ollie has always wanted to own The Three Moles, the smallest pub in Sussex, and says living and working there ‘feels like coming home’.

Tom explained: “Ollie was brought up here as his aunt used to own it a few years ago.

“The pub was very rundown when we took it over and it was a bit of a gamble taking it on. We have had to spend a small fortune doing the place up. Nearly everything is new.

The Three Moles keeps dining to one side so there are tables for people who just want a drink

“It has never had a full menu before and when we moved here, it was just a domestic kitchen, so we had to strip it and put in a commercial kitchen.

“We do a proper pub grub menu and have a separate area for eating, so it doesn’t affect the regulars who want to come in for a drink.

“This has always been a traditional ale house, a drinkers’ pub, and we want to keep it that way. It is a freehouse and the beers are chosen by the regulars.”

St Austell Cornish Best is the house ale, with the other pumps regularly changing. There is a quiz night on the first Tuesday in the month and a large beer garden at the back.

The Three Moles has a large beer garden at the back

Visit thethreemoles.co.uk for more information.

In second place in the Observer Pub of the Year 2017 was The White Swan, Station Road, Bosham, and third place went to The Crab Pot, 145 High Street, Selsey, a micro pub which has been open for five months.